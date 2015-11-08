Passion, intrigue, and a side of sexy surprises: This week will be filled with all that and more. On Wednesday the 11th, the annual new moon in Scorpio charges up the skies. As the sultriest sign of the zodiac — and the most intense — this energy is not for the faint of heart and soul. Those “I can’t feel my face” connections heat up and we’ll all be playing for keeps. There could even be a visit from the green-eyed monster. But hey, his presence will alert us to the fact that we really ARE that into someone.
The urge to merge gets stronger on Thursday, when lusty Mars leaps into lovestruck Libra until January 3. Doubling up is the way to do it as 2015 winds down. If you think you’re better off alone, you’d better guess again. Mars’ companion Venus is also in Libra until December 3. Lock down your other half, whether for business, pleasure, or a creative collaboration. It might be necessary to lawyer up to create a signed contract or spring for a symbolic gesture of commitment like, say, a promise ring or a spare key to your studio apartment.
