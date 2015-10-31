Everybody is getting ready for Halloween, but Willow Smith has something else to celebrate today — it’s her 15th birthday! This morning, her dad went on Facebook to share a sweet memory between dad and daughter. The elder Smith, 47, posted an old photo of him and Willow, who looks about five or six, with the caption, "Happy birthday my Bean. 15 years old today!! When you were born it took about 2 seconds to realize that I was willing to die for you. Thank you for correcting my heart - and teaching me how to love without constriction or condition."

