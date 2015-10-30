It’s the Great Pumpkin — on the loose!
An enormous inflatable pumpkin broke free from its moorings on Thursday. The orange behemoth spent a little more than 20 minutes rolling around on an early Mischief Night rampage. Wind carried off the 25-foot-tall pumpkin, which started off as promotional decoration for local Halloween festivities in Arizona. The oversized party favor proceeded on a joyride around town. The agenda included bouncing from corner to corner and rolling under streetlights.
Fortunately, no one was injured by the jumping jack o’lantern. (Unfortunately, it wasn't filled with candy.) Its moment of glory was captured on video — check it out below!
An enormous inflatable pumpkin broke free from its moorings on Thursday. The orange behemoth spent a little more than 20 minutes rolling around on an early Mischief Night rampage. Wind carried off the 25-foot-tall pumpkin, which started off as promotional decoration for local Halloween festivities in Arizona. The oversized party favor proceeded on a joyride around town. The agenda included bouncing from corner to corner and rolling under streetlights.
Fortunately, no one was injured by the jumping jack o’lantern. (Unfortunately, it wasn't filled with candy.) Its moment of glory was captured on video — check it out below!
OPENER IMAGE: Eugene Garcia/AP Photo.
Advertisement