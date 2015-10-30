Things can look a bit bleak as October winds down — it's getting colder, it's getting dark earlier, and soon we won't even have the promise of Halloween candy to sustain us. November does, however, promise to bring a lot of Adele. Fans already know the sob-inducing singer's next album, 25, will be dropping on November 20. But now there's even more Adele to look forward to — the singer will be performing at Radio City Music Hall for one night, on November 17.



This is not the kind of event you can grab tickets to the week before (ticket info has yet to be released). We're expecting the predictable "Adele Tickets Going for $1 Million and Your Firstborn on eBay" headline soon. However, for the commoners without the funds (or connections or a place to crash in NYC), the concert will be broadcast on NBC on December 14. Really, enjoying Adele is a solitary, pajama-wearing activity, anyway. She'll also be performing on SNL on November 21. Because it's good to mix in some humor with musically induced despair.