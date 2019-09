Haze wasn't joking, either — or at least not according to a recent interview she gave to HuffPost Live. "It blows my mind that someone can sit there and say 'What did she do before the video started?'" she pointed out. "Who cares what she did? It annoys me that that can even happen."It was clear that the rapper was trying not to get too worked up, but she still managed to explain that she stands behind what she said on Twitter. Haze added that she "totally meant" she would fight Symoné, and that "someone needs to smack her because the things that she says are just ridiculous."Haze also made the important point that we need to look more closely at the incident and the victim herself. "I read so much about this girl," the 23-year-old told HuffPo. "She's dealing with the loss of her mother... How can you even dare side with something like that? These are kids. They have lives. They have souls. They have feelings, and they have futures, and they're being stripped away from them left and right." Watch the commentary in its entirety below.