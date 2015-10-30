The New Limited-Edition Chips Ahoy! Is Our Fave Winter Drink As A Cookie

While we're used to seeing fun new takes on the Oreo, what we're not necessarily expecting are new flavors of another childhood favorite — Chips Ahoy! The brand launched birthday and ice cream flavors last year, but we haven't seen any newbies since. Which is why we are extra excited for the latest iteration, basically the epitome of cold-weather comfort. Yes, Chips Ahoy! is launching hot chocolate cookies.
The chocolate cookie is filled with a soft cocoa center, and dotted with marshmallows in addition to the classic chips. The best part is that they were especially crafted to be eaten WARM (after seven seconds in the microwave). Kind of like baking fresh cookies, except without any of the effort or ensuing mess. Of course, you can scarf 'em out of the package, too. Mondelez, the parent brand behind both Chips Ahoy! and Oreo, is certainly catching on that we're not ones to pass on a hack.
We got a chance to try the new product, and were quite pleased dunking the warm cookies into a glass of cold milk. They are definitely a fun snack to keep at work if your office has a microwave. Just be prepared to share.
Limited-edition Hot Cocoa Chips Ahoy! hit stores nationwide on November 2 and will be available while supplies last.
