First, Wes would like to break the fourth wall with a disclaimer: “None of this makes sense.” We know, puppy. We know. But we’re crazy, too. Why else would we be watching? Let’s break down episode 6, which bulges at the seams with sex, thugs, and Annalise Keating lying to the people she “loves” so they’ll be swayed even further by the power of her protection.IN FLASH-FORWARD LAND (TWO WEEKS LATER):As A.D.A. Emily Sinclair lies dead at the Hapstall mansion, Annalise is rushed into surgery, having been shot in the guts. The Keating Four are in a getaway car with Nate, and last week we saw Asher flee the scene with Bonnie, then wander off to file a police report about whatever the eff just happened as she scrubbed blood from her blouse in a gas station bathroom. Whew! But wait: Where’s our favorite con artist in a three-piece suit, the murderous yet impossibly darling Frank?Never trust what a hit man says in the presence of a hospital’s security camera. Is this the first time we’ve seen Fancy Frank act as anything less than 100% devoted to his boss? Bursting onto the scene at the last minute to establish an alibi, he urges Annalise’s doctors to go for the gold, then returns to his car, totally emotionless, before casually dumping Catherine Hapstall’s body in the green light district. Unlike most of the girls Frank disposes in the forest, though, this one’s still alive.IN THE LAND OF REAL TIME:In a flurry of deceit and cunning that would take many loose legal terms and violent vodka swigs to explain, Annalise basically ensures she’ll keep Asher Millstone both clueless and close by cutting off his will to testify against the group and ruining his father’s career before the corrupt judge can ruin hers first. To be fair, the Lady Keating had that big ol’ envelope of evidence against the senior Millstone long before she hand-picked his son to work at her firm, so it was only a matter of time before she used it to either blackmail or save the befuddled Sir Doucheface. The fact that Annalise gets to protect all of her loyal subjects/cult followers in the process? Huge turn-on. Worth the world, really. Now shunned from his family, Asher will need her more than ever.