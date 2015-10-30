

Beware of Sinclair.

Eager to get Asher off the hook as a witness in Sam’s murder trial, Annalise threatens to paint the A.D.A. as an overzealous, law-breaking bitch desperate to take her down. (Which she is, for the record, but it takes one to know one.) “Why? Beats me. Jealousy… Egomania… Racismmmmmm….” Annalise trails off on the no-no word in evil delight, assuming her perky mortal enemy will cower in fear. But unlike an expensive bottle of liquor on a frigid autumn evening, Emily Sinclair does not take well to being handled. She leaks Asher’s Lake Trotter history to the press, then forces another stuffed envelope of evidence on his special ladyfriend Bonnie against her will. The truth hurts Bonbon more than Sinclair could possibly know (or care): Asher was involved in the gang rape of Tiffany Howard.



Take the cobbler. Leave the attitude.

In their most dramatic sequence of love-hating each other across a closed door to date, Nate refuses to have anything to do with Annalise after the death of his cancer-ridden wife, Nia. But then he lets her in, pleading with his eyes and tum-tum for more of the peach cobbler she left behind all those hours ago. Lost in a confounding goo of both guilt and relief, Nate admits he administered the kill-pills to Nia himself. They both know it’s what his wife wanted, but the compassion stops there. Nate blames Annalise for stealing the only time he and Nia had left together, “So no cobbler or apologies could fix that.” I think he’s lying here and did try the cobbler and loved it, but I guess that’s not the point. Annalise’s tears somehow make their way underneath the fearless lawyer’s nose — a classic Keating move — as Nate jabs her where it really hurts: “I don’t hate you,” he claims. “I just don’t care about you.” Still pretty sure he’s lying and thinking about her cobbler.