

Bonnie’s cry-lying is off the charts this week as she confesses to Asher the salacious details of how she wishes she killed Sam. Was it a self-defense murder against a rape attempt, or the explicit sexual fantasy of her wildest dreams? Who can tell? This character is so, so tragic. Asher is sold on her web of lies — the “I love you” certainly helped — and will not testify against the Bonnie-Annalise-Frank murder trio (who aren’t even the four people who killed Sam anyway). But by episode’s end, three weeks into the future just so this is as confusing as possible, Asher does weasel his way out of Bonnie’s bloody murder-mansion getaway car and shows up at the police station ready to make a statement against her. Love hurts.



On lying ability alone, Ms. How To Get Away With Pretending You Murdered is the purest evildoer of the night — really, the ultimate honor on this show. But Bonnie does have some worthy competition:





