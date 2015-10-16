Pretty sure it’s the creepy lighting’s fault. Or blood. No, lighting.



IN THE LAND OF REAL TIME:



Annalise refuses to kill Nate’s wife herself. Normally she’d do anything for love, but she won’t do that. The ailing Nia thought that she would hit the sweet spot of Annalise’s dark and twisty core, by begging her to “just be a good person for once” and help free their mutual love interest from his pain. Annalise came close — she has considered killing herself since childhood, so it’s not like this is a new mental landscape — but she thought about it (and the possible legal issues) and let Nia down gently: “You’re a better woman than me, and if I don’t deserve to die, then you definitely don’t.”



Our anti-hero did, however, have her henchman Frank secure the pills that would put her lover’s wife out of her misery. Just for the hell of it and because this show loves twists, I have to wonder if Annalise slipped the pills to Nate during the lingering handshake they shared in the courthouse. “She wants the best for you,” Annalise whispered as she drifted away.



Wes has Levi convinced he wants to kill Annalise. Maybe he really does; he probably doesn’t, but either way Wes considers Rebecca’s foster brother his personal Frank now, and this cannot bode well. I guess since Nate is a cop and Wes is a real law student who has to study for Torts (LOL yeah right), they have no choice but to rely on a real-life street rat for even shadier intel. Rebecca, the trio learns, has presumably been laid to rest in an actual cemetery, the one where Sabrina Mancini’s brother works. Who dat? Who cares?



