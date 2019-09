What Do The Most Powerful Women In The World Worry About?

It can be frustrating to think that in 2015, we still need a separate leadership conference for women. But there’s a reason why the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit (MPWS) is still a major annual event. Just look at the numbers: Only 4.4% of CEOs at S&P 500 companies are female, and two (Ellen Kullman at DuPont and Carol Meyrowitz at T.J. Maxx) announced they were stepping down from their jobs just a week before the conference.In a recent study from Weber Shandwick and KRC Research, 73% of CEOs acknowledged that having more women in the C-Suite is important, but 56% admitted they don’t have any formal program in place to promote diversity. And while this study shows that these same CEOs think they will achieve gender parity in their executive ranks by 2030, findings from a study from the Center For American Progress suggests that won’t happen until 2085. Basically, we have to wait until our granddaughters are professionals before things will be fair at work.“Until 50% of CEOs at Fortune 500 companies are women, until there’s parity on boards, in media, and in government, these conferences have to continue to happen,” argues Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods , who has been attending the conference for several years and considers the friendship and networks she’s developed here to be essential to her success.MPWS is inspirational, but unlike so many female-focused events, there is little talk of work-life balance or how to overcome imposter syndrome. Granted, you could argue the women in attendance have already made it, and now that they are sitting in a room filled with 450 like-minded individuals, they are grabbing the chance to make the most of this rare event to discuss (and find solutions to) serious work and social issues. What do they talk about? You. These women are worried about your success, and they want to see the next generation have an easier time than they did. Ahead, just a few of their best thoughts and ideas from the 2015 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit.