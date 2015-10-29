What Do The Most Powerful Women In The World Worry About?

How did these women became some of the most powerful people in the world? They worked their butts off. The theme of hard work came up again and again over the course of the three-day conference — particularly, the need for women to work harder than men.



During her speech on Monday evening, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik related the story of how she became the youngest woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives:



“Nothing replaces hard work,” she told the crowd. "This is something I was taught as a young girl… My dad used to say, ‘Elise, don’t tell me how smart you are; tell me how hard you work.’ As each of us meet with young women, I think it’s important to be honest with them. Women have to work harder. We have to juggle different aspects of our lives. We have different challenges that men may not face. I always tell women: You have to be willing to put in the hours, and you have to be willing to work harder.”

