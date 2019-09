Bride Shares A Wedding Dance With The Donor Who Saved Her Life

You may want to grab a tissue for this one.When Greta Hokanson got married earlier this month, she shared one very special dance. No, not with her father, but with the man who saved her life with a bone-marrow donation years earlier."I was overcome with emotion — happy emotion, of course,” Hokanson told ABC News about the dance. "[I'm] so unbelievably grateful for the gift of life he gave me. There is nothing better. He is a real-life hero — doing a completely selfless act for me, a stranger."Back in 2006, when Hokanson was 16 years old, she was diagnosed with leukemia. She needed a bone-marrow transplant. With the help of a bone-marrow registry called Be the Match , she found a perfect match and was paired up with a compatible donor — a 44-year-old man from Arkansas named Danny Daniels.Two years after the procedure that saved her life, Hokanson finally met Daniels in person."Before I met him, he was this amazing man who gave his bone marrow to me without knowing anything about me,” Hokanson told BuzzFeed . "It was incredible seeing him standing right there in front of me.”"She said, 'Thank you. There's no way that I can ever repay you for this,'” Daniels recalled of his first meeting with Hokanson in an interview with A BC News . "My comment to her was, 'There's no repayment necessary. There are no thank yous necessary. I just want you to have as normal a life as possible.'"Years later, Hokanson was planning her wedding day and told her fiancé that she wanted Daniels to attend.