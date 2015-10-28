If you watched Justin Bieber's video, then you likely noticed a few things:
1) Justin Bieber isn't in it.
2) In his place is the coolest, '90s-style female dance crew this side of New Zealand.
3) They're all wearing the same lipstick.
No, really, they're actually wearing the same lipstick. Parris Goebel, the 23-year-old choreographer and mastermind behind the video, shared just one tube of MAC Ruby Woo with all 13 dancers from her studio, The Palace. For her, it was a way to unify their look while celebrating their individuality. "Everyone did their own hair and makeup, but the lipstick was the one thing we had in common," Goebel tells Refinery29. "With the colors of the clothes, it would have been too much to all have different lip colors."
So why Ruby Woo? "[It's] your classic red lipstick that you can't go wrong with, and suits everyone's skin tone. I wear it every day of my life, to be honest," says Goebel. "We were very short on time, so I had to make a confident decision."
Goebel, who prefers to start with red lipliner, wasn't shy about dancers applying her lipstick straight from the tube. "It's the last thing I'm thinking about — 'Can everyone use a lip brush?'" Goebel says. "We don't have makeup artists, so we just go for it. It's rough, it's raw; we share clothes, and we share makeup. We're filming a video for Justin Bieber — we're worried about the dancing, not germs."
And there you have it, folks. Although, if your #squad decides to dress up as this troupe for Halloween, we highly recommend picking up some individual brushes — or, at the very least, Q-tips.
MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17, available at MAC.
1) Justin Bieber isn't in it.
2) In his place is the coolest, '90s-style female dance crew this side of New Zealand.
3) They're all wearing the same lipstick.
No, really, they're actually wearing the same lipstick. Parris Goebel, the 23-year-old choreographer and mastermind behind the video, shared just one tube of MAC Ruby Woo with all 13 dancers from her studio, The Palace. For her, it was a way to unify their look while celebrating their individuality. "Everyone did their own hair and makeup, but the lipstick was the one thing we had in common," Goebel tells Refinery29. "With the colors of the clothes, it would have been too much to all have different lip colors."
So why Ruby Woo? "[It's] your classic red lipstick that you can't go wrong with, and suits everyone's skin tone. I wear it every day of my life, to be honest," says Goebel. "We were very short on time, so I had to make a confident decision."
Goebel, who prefers to start with red lipliner, wasn't shy about dancers applying her lipstick straight from the tube. "It's the last thing I'm thinking about — 'Can everyone use a lip brush?'" Goebel says. "We don't have makeup artists, so we just go for it. It's rough, it's raw; we share clothes, and we share makeup. We're filming a video for Justin Bieber — we're worried about the dancing, not germs."
And there you have it, folks. Although, if your #squad decides to dress up as this troupe for Halloween, we highly recommend picking up some individual brushes — or, at the very least, Q-tips.
MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17, available at MAC.
Advertisement