Where Katy Perry Ate Her Birthday Dinner Proves She's Just Like Us

Katy Perry could probably go to any restaurant she wanted for her birthday — or dinner any night of the week, for that matter. Which is why we were surprised to find out that her restaurant of choice for the recent celebration was an iconic chain known for its unlimited breadsticks.
Yes, Katy Perry had her 31st birthday dinner at Olive Garden. Even Perry realized the irony of the situation, which she expressed in the caption on an Instagram photo of the evening. "When you could go anywhere for your bday dinner but you're so OG that you go to OG with all your OG's. [Photo] by @ronyalwin #thosebreadstickstho," she wrote. We’re glad we’re not the only ones that are still obsessed with Olive Garden’s breadsticks.
While we now know that Katy Perry is a fan of the Garden, we still have a couple of questions about her meal there. Did she opt for unlimited breadsticks? And does she have a Never Ending Pasta Pass?
