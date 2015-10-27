It's that season again, when Time rounds up the 30 most influential teenagers in America, and everyone older than 20 stifles a groan.
This year's list is pretty similar to those of years past, chock-full of both awesome and inspiring young people as well as a few who are influential mainly because they are famous for being famous.
For example: 13-year-old Moziah Bridges of Memphis, TN, is a pretty impressive dude. Not only did he successfully raise startup cash on Shark Tank for his burgeoning bowtie empire — Mo's Bows — he's also leveraged that win into licensing deals with Cole Haan and Neiman Marcus. Not bad for someone who was only recently an elementary schooler, right?
Then, of course, there's Jazz Jennings, the California teen who has bravely stepped forward as an activist for the transgender community and shared her empowering story in the TLC series I Am Jazz. Not to mention the likes of high schooler Olivia Hallisey, a total science boss who created a new way to test for Ebola in areas without refrigeration and electricity. Let's not forget Malala, either. Or Malia, for that matter.
But at the other end of the spectrum, there are, as you probably guessed, teens who wield another kind of influence, mainly through their social media popularity. We're talking about Kylie and Kendall Jenner, of course, along with Jaden Smith, Vine star Shawn Mendes, and Lele Pons, among others.
So, if you feel like rolling your eyes while also wondering whether or not you'll ever be as accomplished as say, a teen who is galvanizing a nation to revolutionize Brazilian politics, check out the Time list in its entirety here.
