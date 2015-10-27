It seems the hysteria over Will and Kate's royal wedding isn't over yet. Four years after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot, their dinner menu is for sale, according to People.
Prince William and Princess Catherine’s nuptials were televised around the globe to millions in April, 2011. But only 1,900 people were invited to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and only 300 guests were asked to attend the reception “dinner dance." Even now, specific details of the evening have remained under wraps.
But now, a menu card from the royal reception is up for auction, meaning that even us commoners can own a piece of royal wedding history. How much is a royal wedding menu card worth, you ask? The starting bid is £650 — or $1,000.
If you're willing to drop the cash, here’s what you’ll get (according to the auction site): an ornate menu with "Prince Charles' heraldic badge of three white ostrich feathers emerging from a gold crown.” The menu also features a green floral border and gold trim. There’s even a small food stain near the dessert description (how authentic).
The three-course menu includes South Uist salmon, Saddle of North Highland Mey Select organic lamb, Highgrove spring vegetables, Jersey royal potatoes with Windsor sauce, and some of the best wine and Champagne the palace can buy.
So far, there are zero bids on the menu — which might be due to the fact that you can see the whole thing for free, on the auction site? But there are still two days left to bid.
We're not sure who is so obsessed with the royal family that they need a stained dinner menu, but at least we’ve all caught a glimpse of what kind of meal is fit for royalty.
