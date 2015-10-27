Many of us grew up with Andy in Pixar classic Toy Story — from the first movie when we were kids to the tearful college goodbye. Few of us, however, have taken our Toy Story love to this level.
According to New York Daily News, siblings Morgan and Mason McGrew have been re-creating the iconic sets from Toy Story 3 since 2011. The project, documented on their Tumblr account The Pixarist, is still going strong, most recently breaking the internet with an incredibly detailed, real-life replica of Andy's bedroom — a feat which took nearly two years to complete.
The teens found a dartboard for $5 at a thrift shop, fixed up their grandmother's desk, and somehow found a headboard with a crescent moon engraved in it. Mason worked on detailed copies of Andy's posters, and yes, there is even a toy box.
"It took about two years of work, but it was totally worth it," Morgan wrote on Tumblr. "It’s the room that most of us grew up wishing we had. From the hardwood floor to the bright white woodwork, it’s all there." See the amazing results for yourself in the photos that follow. You might not be able to tell the difference between the movie set and the real life bedroom.
