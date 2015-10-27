Yesterday, Kylie Jenner posted an alarmed Snapchat from the passenger seat of a car, claiming that she'd been attacked before climbing into the vehicle. Watch the video below.
"So, I'm picking up [my assistant] Victoria, 'cause I got attacked," the youngest member of the Kardashian clan says to the camera. "So, I had to get back in the car."
No further details about the alleged attack have been released. However, followers on her Instagram account quickly began to ask questions about what happened. "Actually attacked?" wrote one, implying that Jenner might be overstating what happened.
Another fan piped up in the 18-year-old reality star's defense. "If she says she got attacked then she got attacked it happens to celebs and regular girls alike some people don't know how to respect others," wrote a user who goes by the handle girlbot.
Whatever happened here, we're just glad that Kylie is okay.
"So, I'm picking up [my assistant] Victoria, 'cause I got attacked," the youngest member of the Kardashian clan says to the camera. "So, I had to get back in the car."
No further details about the alleged attack have been released. However, followers on her Instagram account quickly began to ask questions about what happened. "Actually attacked?" wrote one, implying that Jenner might be overstating what happened.
Another fan piped up in the 18-year-old reality star's defense. "If she says she got attacked then she got attacked it happens to celebs and regular girls alike some people don't know how to respect others," wrote a user who goes by the handle girlbot.
Whatever happened here, we're just glad that Kylie is okay.
Advertisement