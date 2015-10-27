Beyoncé & Nicki Minaj Gave Us The Ultimate Ice Grill Contest

Let's face it. Magical things happen when Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj are in the same room.
Fresh off her "Feeling Myself" performance with Minaj at last week's Tidal concert, Bey has shared a video of the ladies' rehearsal. It's incredible, but not for the reason you think. Turns out the pop stars had a wager as to who could out ice grill the other, and, man, did it get intense.
"By the way, ice grill me as long as you can," Bey suggests in the video. "Let's have a contest. Let's see who cracks first. I have a feeling I'm gonna crack first."
Watch below to see who emerges victorious and who "gets gummy" in rehearsal. Can we get these gals a sitcom?
