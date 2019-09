The New York Times also ran a profile of Lululemon, highlighting the changes that have taken place at the company since Potdevin became CEO in 2014. Its corporate philosophy remains an Ayn Rand-inspired mission to "elevate the world to greatness," but employees are no longer required to take Landmark Forum seminars for personal development.Lulu's management team gets on-site personal coaching by an employee named David Ogle, who helps them achieve personal goals and "embrace their failure." One of Ogle's own goals is to be "an influencer in the realm of masculine leadership" by 2024.On the consumer side, the company has turned more attention to product performance with a lab in Vancouver called the Whitespace. There, clothing gets put to the test both on real people working out and in the washing machine. The Times piece does not mention how the hoodies recalled this year for a drawstring that injured women's faces got past the Whitespace.Lululemon is also working on connecting more to male customers. There's a new line of men's pants that advertise "ABC (anti-ball crushing) engineering." And Lululemon recently opened a store called Forlise, in Whistler, BC, that tries to attract men to the brand via bicycle-tuning classes and "stretch" sessions.In the Times piece, Duke Stump, EVP for brand and community, said that most Lululemon stores are managed by "primarily young women in their 20s, essentially running $15 million to $20 million stores independently." It will be interesting to see if this shift at the top will trickle down to the women contemplating buying Lululemon's clothing.