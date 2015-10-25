Demi Lovato's world domination is in full swing: Between her raw nude photo shoot for Vanity Fair and incredible performance on Saturday Night Live, the singer has the music industry abuzz. But where success goes, rumors are sure to follow.
On Saturday, it was reported by TMZ that Nick Jonas will join BFF Demi Lovato on her upcoming world tour. The problem? Adam Lambert was originally slated to be Lovato’s opening act. Naturally, Lambert's fans freaked out and rumors of a beef between the two singers started flying, with TMZ alleging that Lambert felt "betrayed."
Lambert took to Twitter to shut down those rumors.
“Aww I love you all very much. No beef tween @ddlovato & @nickjonas and me. Biz negotiations are complex- why do we care about the #rumors?” Lambert tweeted. Lovato tweeted back her support for Lambert, saying, "Just goes to show how accurate @TMZ really is... I love you @adamlambert."
On Saturday, it was reported by TMZ that Nick Jonas will join BFF Demi Lovato on her upcoming world tour. The problem? Adam Lambert was originally slated to be Lovato’s opening act. Naturally, Lambert's fans freaked out and rumors of a beef between the two singers started flying, with TMZ alleging that Lambert felt "betrayed."
Lambert took to Twitter to shut down those rumors.
“Aww I love you all very much. No beef tween @ddlovato & @nickjonas and me. Biz negotiations are complex- why do we care about the #rumors?” Lambert tweeted. Lovato tweeted back her support for Lambert, saying, "Just goes to show how accurate @TMZ really is... I love you @adamlambert."
Advertisement
Aww I love you all very much. No beef tween @ddlovato & @nickjonas and me. Biz negotiations are complex- why do we care about the #rumors?— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) October 24, 2015
Just goes to show how accurate @TMZ really is... I 💗 you @adamlambert 😘😘😘— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 24, 2015
The tour shake-up appears to be just one piece of a growing story that revolves around Lovato and Jonas. The two longtime friends announced a new venture earlier this year, a record label that would be “artist-centric.” The label’s first big release? Lovato’s fifth album, Confident.
Additionally, Page Six reported that Lovato and Jonas — along with his brother Joe Jonas — fired their PR team. The three former Disney stars moved to 42 West, which also reps music clients like Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, and Rihanna.
For now, Lovato’s team hasn’t released any dates for the tour, and Nick Jonas has yet to comment on hitting the road with his longtime friend.
Advertisement