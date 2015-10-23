Rose Byrne Is Reportedly Expecting Her First Child With Partner Bobby Cannavale

When Rose Byrne was spotted on the set of Neighbors 2 sporting what appeared to be a baby bump last month, it was unclear whether or not the belly was for a silver screen part or a real-life parenting role.
But, now it seems as though all that's been cleared up.
Us Weekly reported today that Byrne, 36, is expecting, along with her longtime partner, actor Bobby Cannavale, 45. This is the first child for Byrne and the second for the Ant-Man star, whose son, actor Jake Cannavale, turned 20 this spring.
This spring, Byrne opened up to Refinery29's Lauren LeVine about Hollywood's fear of pregnant characters, which she undeniably portrayed in the film Adult Beginners. In it, she and Cannavale play a married couple expecting their second child. We're sure it was good practice for what was to come!
Outreach to both Byrne and Cannavale's representation had not been returned at the time of publishing; currently, there are no further details about the pregnancy available.
But, now it seems as though all that's been cleared up.
Us Weekly reported today that Byrne, 36, is expecting, along with her longtime partner, actor Bobby Cannavale, 45. This is the first child for Byrne and the second for the Ant-Man star, whose son, actor Jake Cannavale, turned 20 this spring.
This spring, Byrne opened up to Refinery29's Lauren LeVine about Hollywood's fear of pregnant characters, which she undeniably portrayed in the film Adult Beginners. In it, she and Cannavale play a married couple expecting their second child. We're sure it was good practice for what was to come!
Outreach to both Byrne and Cannavale's representation had not been returned at the time of publishing; currently, there are no further details about the pregnancy available.
Advertisement