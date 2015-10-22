Just as you reach the acceptance stage of your Parks and Rec grief, Aziz Ansari is coming back to TV (kind of). The trailer for his upcoming Netflix series Master of None has dropped, and it has definite notes of Tom Haverford.
On IMDb, the series is billed as "the personal and professional life of Dev, a 30-year-old actor in New York." But the trailer already shows it tackling racism in Hollywood as well as online harassment of women. It may not be the first show to view serious aspects of young adulthood through the lens of comedy, but the strategy still feels refreshing here. The trailer also hints at exploring generational divides and anxiety around starting a family, staples of the thirtysomething drama.
The series also stars Noël Wells, who was an SNL cast member from 2013 to 2014, and lists Ansari as a writer (isn't he just a Jack of all trades). While Netflix has had some flops as far as dramatic shows go, its comedies — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, BoJack Horseman, Grace and Frankie, and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp — have been well received. So, there are plenty of reasons to be hopeful about this one. Master of None will be available to stream on Netflix on November 6.
