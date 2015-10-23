Emily Wilkinson wasn't raised to be an activist, but she did grow up in an anti-abortion home. Thanks to her dad's job as a business and marketing professor, she spent her childhood hopscotching all over the country, before settling in Montana for her teen and college years. Wilkinson's first awareness of abortion came, she tells me, when her parents took her to an anti-abortion rally when she was 9.



It made a big impression. "Some state legislator got up and spoke, and my mom told me to cover my ears," she says. "Of course, I didn't cover my ears. And he described a partial-birth abortion. [Ed. note: This procedure is known in the medical community as an intact dilatation and extraction and is recommended in rare circumstances.] That was very shocking, very sickening to me as a child, you know? When you find out something horrible existed that you never knew about before, your heart sinks a little and you're like, 'Oh, the world is worse than I thought.'"



After that, Wilkinson says, "I always had this tug to be involved." She started anti-abortion groups in high school at college. After graduating, she spent three years working at an anti-abortion pregnancy-resource center, and in 2014 she became one of 18 full-time staffers at Students for Life.



Hers is not a faith-based calling, although Wilkinson is a member of the Eastern Orthodox Church. Religion doesn't even come up until I ask her about it, and even then she admits that some religious organizations can be part of the problem. For instance, "if you don't want the members of your church or school to be having sex, then you better be talking about it," she says. "It's something pastors or Christian schools sometimes just ignore because they think it's not affecting them."



So, does she implicate the church for more kids getting pregnant and having abortions? Not exactly. But…"because Christians view sex before marriage as wrong or a sin, students who get pregnant could want to hide that fact," says Wilkinson, deftly laying out her argument while easing her little red Hyundai back onto the freeway. "Churches and schools need to recognize that when people mess up, you help them through it. They don't get kicked out or get shunned. No, they get support and love. That's something that we tell students. If that's lacking in a school, then you be that support, so if a girl gets pregnant, she knows exactly who to talk to."