Often, it seems like Taylor Swift is doing such a good job setting an example for her multitudinous millions of young fans, we start to question if she ever really kicks back and does normal twentysomething things. Like, for example, getting a little bit boozy. Well, according to a recent Rolling Stone interview with Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, Swift might in fact indulge in a drink from time to time. Or at least, that was Tesfaye's impression the first time he met her.
Apparently, after the "Style" singer "schooled me on my own shit," Tesfaye said, "she went on for about 15 minutes" about how much she liked his music. "But the whole time she was talking, she was kind of, like, petting my hair?" Tesfaye continued. "I think she was just drawn to it — she must have been a little gone off a few drinks. And of course I'm not going to be like, 'Hey, can you stop?' I mean, it felt good! But when she started petting my hair, that's when I was like, 'I definitely need a drink.'"
Taylor Swift is damn near 26 years old, so if she wants to have a cocktail (or even a bunch of cocktails), clearly that's not a big deal. She's also said in the past that yes, she does imbibe from time to time. Here's what we're wondering, though: What's with the hair petting? You can bet that if a near-stranger started messing with Swift's strands, she'd likely put a stop to it pretty quick. The rules shouldn't be any different just because Tesfaye happens to be a Black dude with an iconic hairdo, right?
We guess it's just one of those weeks. The hair-related headlines just keep on coming.
