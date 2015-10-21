Dogs As Kardashians & More Adorable Canine Halloween Costumes

Dogs in Halloween costumes might be the best part of this season. There's just something inherently funny and adorable about seeing your beloved pets all dressed up. But dogs as bumbles bees or hot dogs have been done.
This year, it might be time to look to pop culture for your pup's costume. TheDogStyler has created a collection of canine costumes sure to serve as inspiration for Spot's Halloween look. There are dogs dressed as the Jenner-Kardashian family, the Sesame Street gang and even Sex and the City's most famous couple. So head to the craft store and start taking your furry besties measurements. This is going to be the year your pet has the best costume on the block.
