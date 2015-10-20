Another day, another reason for women to love Amy Schumer. On Monday at Elle's 22nd annual Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverley Hills, the Trainwreck star came out firmly in favor of girl squads.
"I would like to join any squad that would have me as a member. I think it's really interesting that this phrasing has popped up," the comedian said. "Like all of a sudden, it's not just your friends any more. You're a squad... It kind of makes it sound more powerful. I'm all for it."
Joining Schumer at the celebration of female empowerment were more of our favorite women, including Kate Winslet, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Saldana, Lena Dunham, Niecy Nash, and Nikki Reed. No doubt they all appreciated Schumer's other big message last night: Female actresses deserve equality with their male counterparts, both in terms of paychecks and the quality of roles. "Like, them playing human beings instead of, like, caricatures from the 1920s," the November co-cover star said. Well, hell yeah girlfriend! It's definitely not just the actresses thirsting to see more real women on the big screen — moviegoers can get behind that sentiment, too.
Schumer, whose HBO standup special premiered this weekend, explained that at this point in her career, she's shed any fears about speaking her mind on the issues surrounding sexism in the industry. "You know me, I'm like 'let's fucking go,'... When you start out, you're like, 'Oh, I just want to get a job and whatever.' And then you start to feel more powerful and you really do have something to say." She certainly does.
