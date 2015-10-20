Story from Food & Drinks

PSA: Hershey's Has A New Kiss & It's Awesome

Elettra Wiedemann
Photo: Courtesy of Hershey's.
Great news for anyone who loves Hershey’s Kisses. Wait, rewind: Is there anyone who doesn’t love a Hershey’s Kiss? I think not. Well, now we can all love them twice as much because the new Kiss is double the original size.

The new Kisses Deluxe chocolates also have a whole roasted hazelnut at the center, and the milk chocolate has rice crisps for extra crunch. The new chocolates will be in stores on November 5. To top it all off and make it feel super special, the new wrapper is gold. This is really the best Kisses news ever because now my favorite bite size chocolate is:

1. Bigger (YAY!)
2. A combination of the awesome chocolate treats:
Baci
Ritter Sport Knusperflakes
Ferrero Rocher Chocolates
Nutella

Basically, it’s the ultimate Kiss.

