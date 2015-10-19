Unless you've been living under a rock for the last couple of months, you probably already know that Ryan Adams covered the entirety of Taylor Swift's 1989 album and released his own record. (Newsflash: It's actually pretty fabulous.)
But, if you were wondering whether the singers have a rapport, we now have the answer. The duo sat down for a quick interview for GQ, and Swift played the interviewee. Adams picked the original "Style" singer's brain about her songwriting process, and got this little nugget out of her about the "All You Had To Do Was Stay" track.
Turns out, that song came to her while she was sleeping. "I had a dream that my ex showed up at my door, knocked on the door, and I opened it up and I was about ready to launch into the perfect thing to say," Swift explains. "And instead, all that would come out of my mouth was that high-pitched chorus of people singing 'Stay!'"
She woke up, mortified — but well aware that it was "kind of a cool vocal part." Ultimately, the line made it into Swift's song, but Adams left it out of his rerecording: "That part was super weird," he said. "I didn't even attempt that."
Watch the entire interview between the two country-pop crossover artists below!
