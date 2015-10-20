The Most Hated Characters On Your Favorite TV Shows

When you think about your most beloved shows, your mind probably jumps to your favorite characters. Rory Gilmore, Liz Lemon, Leslie Knope.



But for every Leslie, there's a Jamm. Those characters that make you want to chuck the remote at the screen. These are the characters that compel you to jump into the comments section of the recaps. Just so you can make sure that everyone understands — clearly and perfectly — how terrifically awful these fictional folks are.



Some of these characters might get in the way of your OTPs. Or just generally make life miserable for a far superior member of the show. And some are, simply, just the worst. Ahead, the most onorous fake people on your favorite series.