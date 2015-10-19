Pretty much anywhere you need to go in life, Disney's Frozen can lead the way. Off to the dog park? Don't forget your Frozen-themed collar. Need to go to the bathroom? There are Frozen-themed toilet seat covers aplenty. Road tripping? Strap in with a Frozen-themed seatbelt. And now, if its high altitudes you're craving, a literally sparkling new plane can take your Frozen fanaticism to new heights.



WestJet has debuted a custom-designed Frozen-themed airplane, and it's just as adorable as you'd imagine. There's even glitter in the paint to make the snowflakes sparkle!



Anna and Elsa get top billing on the tail, while a sunglasses-sporting Olaf reclines on the beach he's always dreamed of on the front of the plane. But the Disney magic doesn't stop there. Inside, the overhead bins and headrest covers are each decorated in Frozen motifs.



WestJet says the plane "will operate flights throughout our 737 network," so you'll may have to plan extra-carefully to snag a seat. But even if you can't get a ticket aboard the Frozen plane, don't fret. you can still travel easily with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf thanks to Frozen-themed luggage.



