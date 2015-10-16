Granny Smith apples from Del Monte Fresh Produce are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential listeria contamination. The recall effects 695 boxes of the apples, which were sold and distributed to stores in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.
No cases of listeria poisoning have been reported yet, but those who have purchased any of the possibly contaminated produce should throw it away immediately. As we've previously reported, listeria poisoning looks a lot like other food-borne illnesses, with major symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and headaches. In its recall announcement, Del Monte added that pregnant women especially should avoid potentially contaminated foods, as listeria poisoning can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.
In more poison-apple news, a similar listeria contamination occurred last year with caramel apples, where four deaths actually followed the outbreak. Sadly, this autumn season comes along with new research showing that it wasn't exactly a fluke — caramel apples can easily carry listeria, so be extra careful choosing your seasonal treats.
