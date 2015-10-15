It's official: John Stamos is being charged with DUI. The Grandfathered actor was pulled over and arrested back in June, after he was seen "allegedly behaving strangely and driving erratically" in Beverly Hills, according to a press release from the D.A.’s office.
At the time, police released the Fuller House star to the hospital after serving him a citation. Shortly thereafter, he checked into rehab.
The stint was successful, according to Stamos' social media posts on the subject.
"Took a month to take care of things,” he shared on Twitter after finishing treatment in late July. “Healthy. Feeling grateful for the love & support of family & friends.”
I’m back! Took a month to take care of things. Healthy. Feeling grateful for the love & support of family & friends. pic.twitter.com/enQ5D99nRG— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) July 24, 2015
If convicted of a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, Stamos could face up to six months in prison. But, it's unlikely that he'll serve anywhere near that amount of time, according to criminal defense attorney Kevin Sali.
"One of the things that's really important to prosecutors is how the person responds," Sali explained, adding that Stamos' move of checking into rehab after the incident bodes well for sentencing.
Sali also said that it's likely Stamos will seek a negotiated resolution, instead of going through a trial. We'll continue to update this story as it progresses.
OPENER IMAGE: Matthew Baron/BEImages.
