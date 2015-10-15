Cue The Frenzy: Coconut Oil Is Coming To A Wipe Near You

Coconut-oil lovers, rejoice. Your favorite multitasking product is coming to a makeup wipe near you, thanks to our friends at RMS Beauty.
You probably already know what a multitude of concoctions you can whip up with coconut oil for cooking and beauty purposes. But the one thing that's always held us back from using this holy-grail product on our visage is, well, it's messy as hell — particularly in the summertime. Have you ever tried to gracefully transfer melted oil from a jar onto your face? Neither cute nor really possible. So the combination of coconut oil and a convenient wipe is a blessing from the beauty gods.
"Coconut oil is renowned for its high concentration of lauric [and] caprylic [acids], known for [their] natural antifungal and antibacterial properties, making it the perfect healthy choice for a multi-use cleansing cloth," RMS' site reads. "Infused with the same radiance-boosting properties as our RMS Raw Coconut Cream, these use-anywhere wipes melt away makeup, cleanse, soften, and moisturize skin, all in one, making them perfect for even lazy face-washers."
Why haven't we seen a product like this pop up on the market earlier? As Rose-Marie Swift, the brand's owner, has said, coconut wipes are almost impossible to produce because the ingredients clog the machines. Hence the blank spaces on shelves — until now, apparently. We've reached out to Swift for more information about how the brand has managed to make these happen, and we'll update this post once we hear back. Until then, we thank her for giving us one more reason to fall in love with the coco all over again.
RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipe, $16 for 20, available at RMS Beauty.
