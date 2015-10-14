Ariana Grande Singing Opera Is Just As Amazing As You'd Think

Anyone who's ever rocked out to "Problem" knows that Ariana Grande has some serious pipes. The singer has dabbled in genres beyond pop before, performing rap songs as show tunes with Jimmy Fallon.
Now, Grande is adding opera to her repertoire, and her skills are rather impressive. A video of Grande performing "E Più Ti Penso" with Andrea Bocelli has been released, and she holds her own in a duet with the opera legend. The song will be featured on Bocelli's upcoming album, Cinema.
The crossover tune has obviously won over some fans. In just 24 hours, the video has wracked up over 500,000 views. Grande's new album, Moonlight, does not yet have an official release date, though it's expected to drop before the end of the year. The singer has said that the first single, "Focus on Me," will be released October 30.
Now the question is, what kind of music will Grande tackle next? (Our vote is on klezmer.) Watch the video, below.
