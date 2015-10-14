We're officially too old for trick-or-treating, and so we've reluctantly moved into the category of candy-givers instead of receivers. Handing out candy is a right of passage, but, come on, it's not as instantly rewarding as getting treats. Even though there are plenty of other fun things adults can do on Halloween — like host a party or make these cocktails — we secretly kind of miss the bucket of free sweets. Lucky for us there are plenty of other food freebies and deals to take advantage of this time of year. From Krispy Kreme to Chipotle, brands are offering scary-good deals in honor of the spooky holiday. The catch? You probably have to wear a costume. But, you were going to do that anyway, right?
Not up for making your own sweets this Halloween? Check out eight spooky-good deals, ahead.
