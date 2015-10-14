The second evening of the battle rounds saw some tough matchups — tough as in, you think to yourself while watching, How is it even a possibility that one of these singers could be going home? It almost seemed cruel of the coaches to make these incredible talents square off — especially when it came to two of the youngest artists in the competition.



Tonight, Pharrell pitted two of his finest — quirky old-soul Siahna Im, 15, and return contestant Ivonne Acero, 17 — against each other for a performance of The Supremes' beloved classic, "Keep Me Hangin' On." The tune might've been written decades before either of them was born, but the talented-beyond-their-years teens sang their little hearts out as if they grew up listening to '60s Motown. How can so much astounding talent come in such a cute little package? Check out their performance during Round Three, below.



Round One: Keith Semple vs. Manny Cabo — Team Adam

Song: "Baba O' Riley" by the Who

Adviser: John Fogerty

Performance: These two rocker dads both killed it, but failed to truly differentiate their similar voices from one another.

Winner: Semple

Steal: None