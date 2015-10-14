The second evening of the battle rounds saw some tough matchups — tough as in, you think to yourself while watching, How is it even a possibility that one of these singers could be going home? It almost seemed cruel of the coaches to make these incredible talents square off — especially when it came to two of the youngest artists in the competition.
Tonight, Pharrell pitted two of his finest — quirky old-soul Siahna Im, 15, and return contestant Ivonne Acero, 17 — against each other for a performance of The Supremes' beloved classic, "Keep Me Hangin' On." The tune might've been written decades before either of them was born, but the talented-beyond-their-years teens sang their little hearts out as if they grew up listening to '60s Motown. How can so much astounding talent come in such a cute little package? Check out their performance during Round Three, below.
Round One: Keith Semple vs. Manny Cabo — Team Adam
Song: "Baba O' Riley" by the Who
Adviser: John Fogerty
Performance: These two rocker dads both killed it, but failed to truly differentiate their similar voices from one another.
Winner: Semple
Steal: None
Round Two: Chris Crump vs. Krista Hughes — Team Blake
Song: "When I Get Where I'm Going" by Brad Paisley feat. Dolly Parton
Adviser: Brad Paisley
Performance: Pop singer Crump and country crooner Hughes reminded us why all four judges turned around for both of them, elevating the twangy tearjerker to another level entirely. All the coaches said something was off with Krista's register, but you could've fooled me.
Winner: Crump
Steal: None
Round Three: Ivonne Acero vs. Siahna Im — Team Pharrell
Song: "You Keep Me Hangin' On" by The Supremes
Adviser: Missy Elliott
Performance: The equally adorable pint-size powerhouses put a fresh, young spin on the Motown classic.
Winner: Im
Steal: Gwen and Blake both went for the steal, and to everyone's surprise, Acero chose Blake.
