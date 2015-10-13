A new video released by Bon Appétit is causing quite a stir. Here’s the question: Is feeding rescue dogs a super-expensive meal cooked by one of the world's most famous chefs a lovely gesture or completely tone-deaf?
The clip features canine celeb Marnie the Dog out on a date with another pup named Ripley. Their meal includes: roasted bone marrow with salmon roe and brioche croutons, orecchiette with meatballs and ricotta, and a peanut-butter ice cream sundae, cooked up by none other than the master himself — Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
You can watch for yourself below. And check out some of the YouTube comments to get a sense of the range of reactions.
I am on the fence about this one, for a few reasons. Namely:
1) I love rescue dogs. (I have one.)
2) I love good food. (Especially when it comes from Jean-Georges!)
3) I love the idea of rescue dogs being completely spoiled rotten. (My dog, Happy, is a total brat now, but he deserves it and I love it.)
But the idea of feeding rescue dogs a meal that is probably worth a couple (several?) hundies, and something most people could never afford? That may be a little too much. What do you think?
