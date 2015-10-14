What do you get when you cross the classic glamour of a '40s wave with the lived-in texture of today? Carey Mulligan at Monday night's New York premiere of Suffragette, of course. "I wanted to do something retro, but modern," hairstylist Jenny Cho tells us. "So I created a big, but flat, wave, then I shook it up to make it disheveled."
This hair juxtaposition resulted in a look that's halfway between Veronica Lake and Lou Doillon — and eternally cool. It's particularly great for all the long bobs and mid-length cuts out there. Bonus? It's easy to get at home.
Cho started by applying Suave's Volume Blowdry Spray to Mulligan's hair from roots to ends, created a deep side-part, and then blew out her hair using a round brush. The goal was to create a full, but still smooth, texture, Cho says. (Dry, color-treated, and curly hair can benefit from a pump of your favorite oil on the ends, too.)
To create the big waves, Cho sprayed two-inch sections with hairspray, and then used a flat iron and a quick flick of her wrist to make an S shape that began at eye level. Don't fret, beginners: "You can use a giant curling iron instead!" Cho says. "Just wrap the hair around the iron, then release and gently stretch the hair out while it's still hot." (Try a 1.5-inch iron, like this Hot Tools version.) Once you're done, add another coat of hairspray and let all the hair completely cool for at least 10 minutes.
To finish, blast the entire head with dry shampoo (yes, ends too) and gently comb through with a boar-and-nylon-mixture paddle brush. "This gives it a satin-y, low-glow finish," Cho says. To add the lived-in effect, she then fluffed and mussed Mulligan's locks with her hands. "Be gentle when you shake it all out; don't flip your head over and go crazy," she warns. "Then, just lock it in with more hairspray."
