"Not to be sexist," Tip prefaced before saying something blatantly sexist, "But I can't vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman."



Excuse us?



His comments only went downhill from there. "Just because, every other position that exists, I think a woman could do well. Every other position. But president? It’s kind of like, I just know that women make rash decisions emotionally, and they make very permanent, cemented decisions — and then later, it’s kind of like it didn’t happen, or they didn’t mean for it to happen… and I sure would hate to just set off a nuke. [Leaders of other nations] will not be able to negotiate the right kinds of foreign policy.”



If you are currently staring at your computer or mobile screen and silently screaming, trust us: You're not alone. This is the kind of reductive, sexist bullshit we all hoped got left behind in the '50s. In fact, it is so insanely stupid and nonsensical that we're not even going to begin to address all the ways in which it's the most idiotic crock of shit we've ever heard. Why waste the time?



What we will say, though, is that perhaps T.I. might do well to keep his trap shut when he's clearly out of his depth of understanding. "The world ain’t ready yet," he added summarily. “I think you might be able to get the Lochness Monster elected before you could [get a woman elected president].”



Since the original interview was released, T.I. has issued an apology via Twitter. "My comments about women running for president were unequivocally insensitive and wrong. I sincerely apologize to everyone I offended," he wrote in a post today.

