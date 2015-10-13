T.I. doesn't exactly have a squeaky clean reputation when it comes to embodying feminist ideals. But the man who once rapped that he would "never fuck a bitch if she don't do her hair" has managed to raise the bar on his own offensive comments about women.
Over the weekend, the hip-hop artist went on DJ Whoo Kid's "The Whoolywood Shuffle" radio show to promote his latest EP, Da' Nic. He also answered some questions about who might have his vote come November 2016. Turns out: It's not Hillary Clinton.
"Not to be sexist," Tip prefaced before saying something blatantly sexist, "But I can't vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman."
Excuse us?
His comments only went downhill from there. "Just because, every other position that exists, I think a woman could do well. Every other position. But president? It’s kind of like, I just know that women make rash decisions emotionally, and they make very permanent, cemented decisions — and then later, it’s kind of like it didn’t happen, or they didn’t mean for it to happen… and I sure would hate to just set off a nuke. [Leaders of other nations] will not be able to negotiate the right kinds of foreign policy.”
If you are currently staring at your computer or mobile screen and silently screaming, trust us: You're not alone. This is the kind of reductive, sexist bullshit we all hoped got left behind in the '50s. In fact, it is so insanely stupid and nonsensical that we're not even going to begin to address all the ways in which it's the most idiotic crock of shit we've ever heard. Why waste the time?
What we will say, though, is that perhaps T.I. might do well to keep his trap shut when he's clearly out of his depth of understanding. "The world ain’t ready yet," he added summarily. “I think you might be able to get the Lochness Monster elected before you could [get a woman elected president].”
Since the original interview was released, T.I. has issued an apology via Twitter. "My comments about women running for president were unequivocally insensitive and wrong. I sincerely apologize to everyone I offended," he wrote in a post today.
My comments about women running for president were unequivocally insensitive and wrong. I sincerely apologize to everyone I offended.— T.I. (@Tip) October 13, 2015
But, is the rapper actually sorry about what he said, or just sorry he's getting called out for saying something so clearly offensive to women? From the comments on social media, it looks like not everyone is buying his sincerity.
@Tip "let me write this fake apology so people leave me alone".....— Mark Culbreth (@SuperfanMark) October 13, 2015
We tend to agree that that the mea culpa feels like a canned PR response. But he's right about one thing: What he said was unequivocally insensitive and wrong, regardless of whether or not he's recanting it now.
