A Tennessee paramedic is being hailed as a hero after she rushed to the scene of a car crash involving her own family — on her wedding day.
People reports that Sarah Ray and her husband Paul, also an EMT, had just said their vows and were en route to their wedding reception on October 3 when they got word that Ray's father and grandparents had been involved in a car accident just two miles away from the church.
The Rays didn't hesitate to head to the scene — despite the fact that Sarah was in her wedding dress (and it was raining). Her mother, Marcy Martin, snapped a photo that has since gone viral, which shows the bride, holding up her gown, the lights of emergency vehicles flashing behind her.
How dedicated are you to your job? Sarah Ray, Paramedic with Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services, was...Posted by Montgomery County, Tennessee on Friday, October 9, 2015
Thankfully, no one was hurt (though Ray's grandmother was taken to the hospital as a precaution), and Ray insists she isn't a hero. In a Facebook comment on the photo, Ray writes, "I really don't think we did anything out of the ordinary. I would like to believe just about anybody in the medical field would have done the same, especially for family...dressed up or not. I'm just very thankful everyone was okay. We are proud of our job and proud to be a part of Montgomery County EMS."
We suspect there were some extra-special toasts when the family finally arrived at the reception.
