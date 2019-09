A Tennessee paramedic is being hailed as a hero after she rushed to the scene of a car crash involving her own family — on her wedding day. People reports that Sarah Ray and her husband Paul, also an EMT, had just said their vows and were en route to their wedding reception on October 3 when they got word that Ray's father and grandparents had been involved in a car accident just two miles away from the church.The Rays didn't hesitate to head to the scene — despite the fact that Sarah was in her wedding dress (and it was raining). Her mother, Marcy Martin, snapped a photo that has since gone viral, which shows the bride, holding up her gown, the lights of emergency vehicles flashing behind her.