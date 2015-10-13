Bella Hadid Is Constantly Told She Looks Like Jennifer Lawrence

It makes sense that Bella Hadid would be constantly compared to her big sister, Gigi. After all, they're working with the same genes, in the same industry, and of course walking many of the same red carpets.
But, it turns out there's another star that people tell Bella she looks like: Jennifer Lawrence. These days, it happens often enough that she can see the comparison coming, according to a recent interview the model gave to Seventeen.
“I never saw it. But there are some photos that it’s really weird and we look very similar," she says in the magazine's November cover story. "People say it all the time. I’ll walk onto set and five people will say, 'You know who you look like?' and I’m like, 'Jennifer Lawrence?' Then they’ll say, 'How’d you know I was going to say that?' and I’ll go, 'Because I hear it five times a day.’”
We can definitely spot a little bit of a J Lawr look in Bella's face — there's something about the cheekbones that, at a certain angle, make her a dead ringer for the Hunger Games star. But, it's fleeting: Bella Hadid clearly has a beauty that's all her own, not to mention a healthy-minded approach to competing with other women, including her own sister.
When it came to sharing the spotlight with Gigi, Bella says: "I can’t keep comparing myself to her because we’re so different. But people still love to compare and contrast us — what’s better about her or what’s not that good about me — and it’s hard because people are really mean. But I’m her biggest supporter, and she’s my biggest supporter. We’re not competitive at all."
That also translates to Bella accepting that her body isn't the same as Gigi's either. On her personal diet, she admitted that she ate a lot of pizza and unhealthy stuff. "I definitely gain weight and I’m not naturally thin," Bella says. "I’m really self-conscious if I go to trainers, so I just do stuff on my own. I go on the treadmill or do yoga and Pilates if I can." Whatever she's doing: It's working.
But, it turns out there's another star that people tell Bella she looks like: Jennifer Lawrence. These days, it happens often enough that she can see the comparison coming, according to a recent interview the model gave to Seventeen.
“I never saw it. But there are some photos that it’s really weird and we look very similar," she says in the magazine's November cover story. "People say it all the time. I’ll walk onto set and five people will say, 'You know who you look like?' and I’m like, 'Jennifer Lawrence?' Then they’ll say, 'How’d you know I was going to say that?' and I’ll go, 'Because I hear it five times a day.’”
We can definitely spot a little bit of a J Lawr look in Bella's face — there's something about the cheekbones that, at a certain angle, make her a dead ringer for the Hunger Games star. But, it's fleeting: Bella Hadid clearly has a beauty that's all her own, not to mention a healthy-minded approach to competing with other women, including her own sister.
When it came to sharing the spotlight with Gigi, Bella says: "I can’t keep comparing myself to her because we’re so different. But people still love to compare and contrast us — what’s better about her or what’s not that good about me — and it’s hard because people are really mean. But I’m her biggest supporter, and she’s my biggest supporter. We’re not competitive at all."
That also translates to Bella accepting that her body isn't the same as Gigi's either. On her personal diet, she admitted that she ate a lot of pizza and unhealthy stuff. "I definitely gain weight and I’m not naturally thin," Bella says. "I’m really self-conscious if I go to trainers, so I just do stuff on my own. I go on the treadmill or do yoga and Pilates if I can." Whatever she's doing: It's working.
Advertisement