The battle rounds kicked off tonight, welcoming a fresh wave of industry talent (Selena Gomez, Missy Elliott, Brad Paisley, and John Fogerty), heated rehearsals, and beautifully harmonized duets. And one of the best parts of the battle rounds? The fact that there's hope even for the losers: Coaches have an opportunity to steal away any artists who don't win their round and would otherwise be headed home.
Tonight, two members of Pharrell's team performed a cover of an '60s classic that brought the audience to its feet — and Ms. "Work It" to tears. Watch the video of round six below for their unforgettable performance.
Tonight, two members of Pharrell's team performed a cover of an '60s classic that brought the audience to its feet — and Ms. "Work It" to tears. Watch the video of round six below for their unforgettable performance.
Advertisement
Round One: Jordan Smith vs. Regina Love — Team Adam
Song: "Like I Can" by Sam Smith
Adviser: John Fogerty (of Creedence Clearwater Revival)
Performance: The first battle round of the season did not disappoint. In Pharrell's words, "It felt like the jousting of Game of Thrones up there." It didn't sound like a struggle, though — Smith and Love, both emotional powerhouses, harmonized absolutely beautifully on Sam Smith's love song.
Winner: Smith. "Jordan's voice is the unicorn," Adam said.
Steal: Gwen grabbed Love, who couldn't have been more grateful.
Song: "Like I Can" by Sam Smith
Adviser: John Fogerty (of Creedence Clearwater Revival)
Performance: The first battle round of the season did not disappoint. In Pharrell's words, "It felt like the jousting of Game of Thrones up there." It didn't sound like a struggle, though — Smith and Love, both emotional powerhouses, harmonized absolutely beautifully on Sam Smith's love song.
Winner: Smith. "Jordan's voice is the unicorn," Adam said.
Steal: Gwen grabbed Love, who couldn't have been more grateful.
Round Two: Tyler Dickerson vs. Zach Seabaugh — Team Blake
Song: "Be Somebody" by Sam Smith
Adviser: Brad Paisley
Performance: Zach steamrolled Tyler, despite the fact that his voice noticeably cracked at one point.
Winner: Seabaugh
Steal: None.
Song: "Be Somebody" by Sam Smith
Adviser: Brad Paisley
Performance: Zach steamrolled Tyler, despite the fact that his voice noticeably cracked at one point.
Winner: Seabaugh
Steal: None.
Round Three: Ellie Lawrence vs. Tim Atlas — Team Gwen
Song: "Sweater Weather" by The Neighborhood
Adviser: Selena Gomez
Performance: The soulful indie pairing came out with a smoldering duet covering the indie rock radio hit. They played off each other well, though Tim seemed to hold back a little.
Winner: Lawrence
Steal: Pharrell was thrilled to nab Tim!
Song: "Sweater Weather" by The Neighborhood
Adviser: Selena Gomez
Performance: The soulful indie pairing came out with a smoldering duet covering the indie rock radio hit. They played off each other well, though Tim seemed to hold back a little.
Winner: Lawrence
Steal: Pharrell was thrilled to nab Tim!
Round Four: Celeste Betton vs. Mark Hood — Team Pharrell
Song: "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
Adviser: Missy Elliott
Performance: They made Missy Elliott cry during rehearsal, for god's sakes! "I haven't felt that from music in a long time," she said through tears. And all the judges called the dynamic performance one of the best battle rounds they've ever seen.
Winner: Hood
Steal: None... Though Betton did bring the judges to tears with her swan song.
Song: "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
Adviser: Missy Elliott
Performance: They made Missy Elliott cry during rehearsal, for god's sakes! "I haven't felt that from music in a long time," she said through tears. And all the judges called the dynamic performance one of the best battle rounds they've ever seen.
Winner: Hood
Steal: None... Though Betton did bring the judges to tears with her swan song.
Advertisement
Round Five: Dustin Monk vs. James Dupre — Team Adam
Song: "Fortunate Son" by John Fogerty
Adviser: John Fogerty
Performance: Dustin gave an impassioned but uneven performance, while James was precise and effortless.
Winner: Dupre
Steal: None.
Song: "Fortunate Son" by John Fogerty
Adviser: John Fogerty
Performance: Dustin gave an impassioned but uneven performance, while James was precise and effortless.
Winner: Dupre
Steal: None.
Round Six: Barrett Baber vs. Dustin Christensen — Team Blake
Song: "Walking in Memphis" by Marc Cohn
Adviser: Brad Paisley
Performance: Strong on both ends, but Barrett's stage presence put him over the edge.
Winner: Baber
Steal: Adam and Gwen both swooped in! Adam won Dustin over.
Song: "Walking in Memphis" by Marc Cohn
Adviser: Brad Paisley
Performance: Strong on both ends, but Barrett's stage presence put him over the edge.
Winner: Baber
Steal: Adam and Gwen both swooped in! Adam won Dustin over.
Advertisement