Not at the government level, yourself? That's okay! Change can start with all of us — that’s right, you and me! Consumers and their spending habits drive all economies, which can in turn shape policy. If we all make the choice not to purchase a given product for whatever reason, that spurs a ripple effect. When it comes to making informed decisions about which seafood to buy, there are some great, easy-to-use tools — like this ! — so your sushi order can be backed up by more than just cravings.Guys, I know we all (really) love our spicy tuna rolls, but before we order another one let’s remember this report and ask ourselves what we want more: the immediate satisfaction that roll might bring, or a healthy, thriving ocean with enough fish for future generations.