Next time you reach for tuna-sushi-anything, you might want to reconsider. Why? The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Zoological Society of London (ZSL) are reporting that the number of fish in the sea has halved since 1970. Tuna, mackerel, and bonito have fallen by almost 75%. This landmark study has yet to be peer reviewed, but it had a huge data set: It tracked 5,829 populations of 1,234 species (almost twice as large as previous studies on the same subject, Reuters reports). The report points to many reasons for the massive population reduction, including overfishing, habitat destruction, mangrove deforestation, pollution, and climate change. In order to help wildlife and habitats recover, the WWF requests addressing climate change at the government level. (Good luck!)
Not at the government level, yourself? That's okay! Change can start with all of us — that’s right, you and me! Consumers and their spending habits drive all economies, which can in turn shape policy. If we all make the choice not to purchase a given product for whatever reason, that spurs a ripple effect. When it comes to making informed decisions about which seafood to buy, there are some great, easy-to-use tools — like this! — so your sushi order can be backed up by more than just cravings.
Guys, I know we all (really) love our spicy tuna rolls, but before we order another one let’s remember this report and ask ourselves what we want more: the immediate satisfaction that roll might bring, or a healthy, thriving ocean with enough fish for future generations.
