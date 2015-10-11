Here's some free, unsolicited advice for all the celebs out there: If your chosen pseudonym in any way resembles a bodily function, do not get caught performing it in public! Also, same goes if your name does not have anything to do with said functions. Wiz Khalifa, so sorry you had to be a teaching moment for everyone else here, bud. The Pittsburgh rapper was given a citation for public urination outside a bar in his hometown on Saturday morning.
Let the witty "Whiz" Khalifa and "Black and Yellow" jokes fly.
Pittburgh public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler told Billboard that the "See You Again" rapper was given the ticket at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, outside a bar called the Flats. He had performed at Pitt on Friday night to kick off the college's basketball season.
Use your fame to cut the line in the bathroom or something next time, guy. Anything. We've all been there, but given his frequent arrests for marijuana possession, it's probably not a great idea to get cops involved in anything he's doing.
Let the witty "Whiz" Khalifa and "Black and Yellow" jokes fly.
Pittburgh public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler told Billboard that the "See You Again" rapper was given the ticket at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, outside a bar called the Flats. He had performed at Pitt on Friday night to kick off the college's basketball season.
Use your fame to cut the line in the bathroom or something next time, guy. Anything. We've all been there, but given his frequent arrests for marijuana possession, it's probably not a great idea to get cops involved in anything he's doing.
Advertisement