This T-Shirt Explains How Kelsey Grammer Really Feels About Abortion

It's certainly not the first time people have compared abortion rights to gun rights, though as a Think Progress piece from 2014 explains, the comparison may be apples to oranges.In the period between 2011 and 2013, states enacted more anti-abortion laws than during the entire previous decade, while it has actually gotten easier to carry a gun. Nearly every state has enacted a new gun law since the Sandy Hook massacre, but the majority of those new laws loosened gun restrictions , according to the New York Times.Grammer's anti-abortion stance, which comes as Planned Parenthood fights for government funding , is perhaps not surprising, as the actor has always been very open about his conservative views, even telling New York Magazine in 2010 that he was a "fervent conservative."However, in the interview, Grammer identified as pro-choice, though said he did not "advocate for abortion."