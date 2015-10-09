Hilary Duff Reveals Which Mean Headline About Her Son Hurt The Most

Being a parent as a private citizen is tough. But, being a parent who is constantly in the public eye?
Now that sounds straight-up harrowing.
Especially when everyone seems to have an opinion on whether or not you're doing a good job of raising your child — and, they aren't afraid to share it across national headlines. Just ask sisters Hilary and Haylie Duff, who are both raising little kiddos under the microscope of mass media attention. The Younger star has been especially frustrated by how people characterize her mama skill set, she recently told Yahoo Parenting.
"I can’t help it if someone’s taking a picture when I’m taking him to get a haircut — and he hates haircuts and he doesn’t like the photographers and throws a tantrum and then there’s a headline: “Can’t Control Her Child!" she shared with the outlet.
It's a more than fair point, and yet, as the Duffs assert, moms shame one another all the time for the way they handle parenting decisions. As Hilary pointed out, when Luca — her son with ex Mike Comrie — was born, she was surprised at how judged she felt about minor, personal choices.
"For example, I felt judged when I decided to start supplementing with formula after seven months," she told Yahoo. "Or when we got my son vaccinated or put him on antibiotics for an ear infection. People were like, 'You should really try oil remedies.'
"It’s hard enough to be a parent," the 28-year-old actress went on. "It’s the most joyous thing you’ll do and also the most challenging. I think it’s really isolating — everything just changes so quickly...We think we should have all the answers — we need to breastfeed perfectly or discipline perfectly — but there are challenges every day."
As for why mothers are so hard on one another, Haylie boils it down to insecurity. "You question your choices as you go, and seeing someone do it differently feels like a reflection that you aren't doing correctly."
Find out more about the Duff sister's approach to parenting — and how they admit to being guilty of mom-judging themselves — in the full interview.
