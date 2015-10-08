He may be a Golden Globe-winning TV star with a notorious temper and a well-documented distaste for the press, but at the end of the day, Alec Baldwin is also a dad. Like, such a dad. Today, the 57-year-old's daughter, Ireland, 19, posted a snapshot on Instagram of a recent exchange with her father— and it is the ultimate dad text.
Baldwin sent his daughter a link to an story on Entertainment Tonight, which speculates about Ireland's relationship with Italian filmmaker Tao Ruspoli, after the two were spotted together on Wednesday grabbing coffee in Venice, CA. (Ruspoli, 39, is Olivia Wilde's ex-husband.)
Their father-daughter, back-and-forth banter proves that, A) Baldwin is as hilariously suspicious and over-protective as any father of a teenage girl, and B) Ireland Baldwin inherited some of her father's wit. "You get coffee and then you get pregnant and then it spirals out of control from there..." she captioned the post. You might want to add the phrase "immaculate coffee conception" to your back pocket for the next time your overbearing pops asks, "Am I going to be a grandfather?" after your latest Tinder date.
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/BEImages.
