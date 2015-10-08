See Serious Actress Kate Winslet Channel Her Silly Side

Oscar winner, Kate Winslet, has starred in some serious movies, from Revolutionary Road to The Reader, but that doesn't mean she can't let loose and have a little fun. In fact, the Steve Jobs star visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday and reminded us just how funny she can be.
While Winslet did the obligatory promotional duties speaking about her new film and such, she also went a bit further with Fallon's new segment, "Photo booth." In this game, both Fallon and his guest use the Photo Booth app on their respective iPads (hey, a Steve Jobs tie-in of sorts!) to make funny faces and look as weird as possible using certain features. The other person must then try and mimic the bizarre look to the best of their abilities.
Winslet, completely went for it and gushed, "My 11-year-old is going to love me for doing this."
Not only does she have a good attitude about letting loose, and going for laughs ("It's good to be willing," she assured Fallon), but even through the Photo Booth lens she manages to be as regal and lovely as ever.
Watch the charming Winslet in the clip below.
