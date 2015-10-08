Caitlyn Jenner’s transition was groundbreaking for many reasons, including the fact that she captured much of her journey on camera. But Jenner's is just one narrative, and for many members of the trans community, the challenges and triumphs of transitioning go largely undocumented. One man decided to change that by taking a selfie every day for three years, sharing his transition with the world.
Jamie Raines was just 18 years old when he first began taking testosterone, which changed his voice and body. Every day, for three years, Raines took a selfie. Now, at 21 years old and after 1,400 selfies, Raines has created a supercut video with all of his photos, to show his journey. "[My intention] was to see how testosterone can change the face, so if people come away seeing that it can make those changes, then that’s good. But also I just wanted something for me to document my transition,” Raines told BuzzFeed. “Within the first six months, you didn’t see that much, but as time went on, it became more and more rewarding."
The changes in the first year were subtle, but over time, Raines’ voice deepened and he eventually grew facial hair. “When I first started medically transitioning, the two main things I wanted was getting top surgery [mastectomy and/or chest reconstruction] and a deeper voice. The other changes were really an added bonus,” Raines said. Another bonus? Raines' supportive mother and girlfriend. According to Raines, "My mum thinks this was always how I was supposed to be."
The selfie series grabbed the attention of a producer for the U.K.'s Channel 4. The broadcaster will feature Raines — and his selfies — in a new documentary about transgender men called Girls to Men, which will air October 13 in the U.K.
Raines’ advice to other trans guys who are starting testosterone is simple: “Patience is your best friend with transitioning, and it’s good to surround yourself with a community or friends and family that will support you."
Watch Jamie's amazing transition above.
