Do you have family in Southern California? A best friend in Florida? A beloved in some other state that never gets to experience the glory of a New England Autumn™? Well, you're in luck — a new service has launched that ships fall foliage anywhere in the U.S., for the low, low price of $19.99.
Foliage as a Service (FaaS) is the brainchild of ShipSnowYo creator Kyle Waring, a Bostonian who works in advertising by day. "All leaves are collected from New England," notes Waring on the site, "and undergo a unique preservation process...[that] enhances the foliage color contrast and also preserves the leaves for years to come!"
and this is how we're collecting it! @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/hY0PnUE3XC— Kyle Waring (@kylewaring) October 6, 2015
Each bundle of three leaves is "color balanced" to perfection by FaaS' "foliage experts." (Yes, really.) Orders can be delivered with a handwritten note to add that extra special something to your seasonal memento mori.
Granted, it's cheaper than a plane ticket to quench fall cravings, but the service may seem silly to some. Tell us what you think in the comments!
